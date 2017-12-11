Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has been a wanted man for some time now, with Barcelona having looked to return him to the Camp Nou during the summer.

Their rivals Real Madrid have since taken an interest in signing the Spanish defender, but according to reports stemming from Italy, they now have competition in the form of Serie A champions and Champions League finalists Juventus.

Spanish outlet Don Balon recently reported that Real president Florentino Perez has his heart set on landing the 22-year-old speedster. And Tuttosport are now claiming that the Italian giants have joined the race as they aim to upgrade their full-back positions.

The player has somewhat struggled this season. However, he is a favourite of Arsene Wenger, and the French coach has no intentions of letting him depart from the Emirates.

Juve are well aware that it would take a significant sum to pry Bellerin away from London, as the right-back signed a six-and-a-half year deal a little over a year ago.

The Old Lady, though, are reportedly keen to bring in both Bellerin and Valencia's Jose Gaya, with a view to install them on the right and left flanks, respectively.

The relationship between Alex Sandro and the club is believed to have become strained, and the Brazilian is expected to leave Turin in January or at the end of the season.

Juve are eyeing the aforementioned pair as targets, but have already identified alternatives should moves fail to materialise, with Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Meunier and Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko reported as being options as well.