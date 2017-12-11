Daniel Sturridge Considering Move to La Liga in Bid to Get Regular First Team Football

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is considering a move abroad to La Liga in an attempt to gain regular first team football, according to the Daily Mail.

The 28-year-old, according to Jurgen Klopp, is in the best physical condition since his arrival at Anfield but is currently playing a bit part role as both Roberto Firmino and now Dominic Solanke have gone above him in the pecking order.

Now the England forward is willing to move elsewhere in Europe, with La Liga clubs Valencia and Real Betis interested in him. Sturridge is keen to play regularly as he wants to prove to Gareth Southgate that he should be on the plane to Russia for next summer's World Cup.

Sturridge was a key member of Liverpool's near title winning squad in the 2013/14 season, forming a blistering partnership with Luis Suarez as the pair scored 52 of the Reds 101 goals that season, a season which saw them miss out on the title by two points.

But a knee injury in September 2014 has resulted in the forward constantly struggling for form and fitness, only hitting double figures in one season since.