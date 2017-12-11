Dropped Points Stat Since Jurgen Klopp Arrived Makes Dismal Reading for Liverpool Fans

By 90Min
December 11, 2017

Liverpool dropped two points in the Merseyside derby on Sunday after Wayne Rooney scored a 77th minute penalty for Everton at Anfield, with points let slip from a winning position seemingly quite the habit for the Reds under the management of Jurgen Klopp.


A statistic widely shared on social media has it that Liverpool have dropped as many as 41 points in the league from winning positions since Klopp was hired a little over two years ago. It is more than any other team in Europe over the same period of time.

Of course, that also doesn't count the occasions earlier this season that the Reds were denied three points in Champions League outings against Sevilla after failing to hold on to leads.

So far this season, Liverpool have lost eight Premier League points from winning positions.

It started in the first game of the season when sloppy defending allowed Watford to score a 94th minute equaliser to draw 3-3. There were then 1-1 draws against both Newcastle and Chelsea in which the Reds scored first only to be pegged back, while Everton is the latest example.

Had Liverpool been able to see out even just three of those four games, they could feasibly be second in the table right now, ahead of Manchester United and behind only runaway leaders and clear title favourites Manchester City.

As things stand, the Reds are fourth, two points behind third place Chelsea, a single point ahead of Arsenal in fifth, and two points ahead of sixth place Spurs.

