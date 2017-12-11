Everton Striker Wayne Rooney Admits Dejan Lovren Helped Him Convert Penalty Following Liverpool Draw

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has revealed that Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren helped him to regain his composure before converting his high pressure spot kick by kicking the ball away in the build up during his side's 1-1 draw on Sunday.

The Toffees salvaged a late point at Anfield with the former England international levelling things up from 12 yards after Reds attacker Mohamed Salah gave his side a first-half lead with a delicious bending shot.

Another good weekend for Mo Salah... pic.twitter.com/UY5fI0T7zo — Premier League (@premierleague) December 11, 2017

There were plenty of complaints from the hosts surrounding the referee's decision to award the penalty after the Croatia international centre-back was judged to have pushed Dominic Calvert-Lewin to the floor inside the area.





However, even though the majority of those inside the stadium were attempting to find a way to unsettle Rooney in anticipation of the spot kick being taken, the 32-year-old dispatched his effort with venom to spark scenes of absolute ecstasy in the away section.

SCENES! Everton fans when Rooney scored the penalty at Anfield! 🔵🔥🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/lE5lzGJekS — Away Fans Chants (@AwayFansChants) December 10, 2017

But the Evertonian, who is currently enjoying the second spell of his career with the club, has admitted that the offender gifted him the opportunity to compose himself before the penalty after kicking the ball away and aided him to secure the draw.





"I think Lovren kicked the ball away and I had a bit of time to compose myself and I knew where I was going", the striker said after the game, as quoted by Metro.

"I practised penalties yesterday and thankfully I got it right."

Jurgen Klopp asked journalists to raise their hands if they thought the decision to award Everton a penalty was correct, and virtually every single one of them did...pic.twitter.com/41Oou2RYiZ — Coral (@Coral) December 11, 2017

There were several protests in both the lead up to the spot kick and after the 90 minutes from the Liverpool players and manager Jurgen Klopp.

But despite the decision looking a soft one, Rooney believes the official made the correct call in awarding his side the penalty and was only too glad to find the back of the net against the Reds.

"It’s a clear penalty, he’s pushed him over and I think the referee’s made a great decision", the Englishman added.

"It’s always nice to score against Liverpool, no matter who you play for. It’s a good point away from home and it keeps our run of games going from the last few weeks."