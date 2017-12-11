FanVoice: Liverpool's Divock Origi Should Make His Wolfsburg Move Permanent

There's no doubt behind Jurgen Klopp's success in getting Liverpool to be an attacking force in the Premier League; the German has built a blistering front line that isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

The attacking quartet of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho have carried the Reds at times this season, and do not look like slowing down at any time soon.

Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke are both options to complete the Reds' arsenal, and the latter performed well when facing a physical Stoke side in late November.

Solanke is likely to feature on a number of occasions this season as Klopp looks to edge him into the side to continue his progression. The 20-year-old is likely to be the future of Liverpool's attack, and judging by his performance at the bet365 stadium, the future looks bright.

Despite Liverpool's inconsistencies in the number nine role, Divock Origi is unlikely to be given the nod to be the main man up top. The Belgian has performed well during his time in Germany so far, scoring four goals in 12 Bundesliga appearances, although his side have only registered three wins all season.

Origi's four goals have all come in games that have finished level, showing that he can score in important situations, but he fails to bag when his team needs a winner.

The Belgian is still young and has room for progression, but his opportunities were limited under Klopp and it's unlikely that he'll go straight back into the team should he return to Anfield. Origi performed well while at Lille and when given the chance at Liverpool, but with Daniel Sturridge possibly looking to move on for more first-team opportunities, Klopp will look to bring in a world-class number nine to help his side compete for the title in 2018/19.

Should Origi return to Anfield, he may have to compete with Firmino, Sturridge, Solanke and a possible record signing, meaning he'll struggle to get a look in. The 22-year-old will be hoping to continue scoring for Wolfsburg this season to force his way into the Belgium squad for the World Cup, and should he do so it may give Klopp food for thought.