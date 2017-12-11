Gigi Buffon Makes Decision on Future & Starts Learning English Ahead of New Role

Juventus goalkeeper Gigi Buffon has made a decision on his immediate future, according to a report in La Stampa.

The 39-year-old will reportedly retire at the end of the season and take up a new role as a director at the club.

Buffon will meet with Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta next month to discuss his future.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

“I feel important for the club but I don’t know what Juventus think about it,” the Italy international has been quoted as saying.

Buffon has also reportedly started learning English, which is likely to prove helpful should he take up a directorial role at Juventus.

He confirmed earlier this year that he would only continue his playing career if the Bianconeri won an elusive Champions League title.

"This is my last season and I'm pretty sure of the choices I make," Buffon said. "One or two more years wouldn't add or take away from what I've already achieved.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

"The only way would be to win the Champions League. At that point, to try to win the Club World Cup."

Buffon is currently out with injury and missed Saturday's goalless draw with title rivals Inter in Turin. Coach Max Allegri, however, has indicated that his first choice goalkeeper will be back for next week's game against Bologna.

Buffon has made ten Serie A appearances for Juventus so far this season, with his side currently sitting in third place.