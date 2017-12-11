Juventus Boss Allegri Gives His Thoughts on Twitter After His Side Draw Spurs in UCL Last 16

By 90Min
December 11, 2017

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri Tweeted his thoughts after his side drew Tottenham in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Juve finished second to Barcelona in Group D, whilst Spurs beat the odds to win a group involving holders Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Cypriot outfit Apoel, going unbeaten in the process with some really impressive results.

Shortly after the draw, Allegri took to Twitter to give his thoughts on his team's upcoming opponents. Translated from English to Italian, he Tweeted: 

"Wembley awaits us, one of the sacred temples within sport. Spurs are a young and very talented group but we are Juventus and we can do it.”


It is was one of many mouth watering ties to come in the last 16, which also sees Chelsea play Barcelona whilst holders Real Madrid take on favourites PSG. 

The two legged fixture will be the first ever competitive meeting between the sides, with the first leg being at the Juventus Stadium on the 13th February and the return fixture at Wembley being played on the 7th March.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters