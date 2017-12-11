Juventus Boss Allegri Gives His Thoughts on Twitter After His Side Draw Spurs in UCL Last 16

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri Tweeted his thoughts after his side drew Tottenham in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Juve finished second to Barcelona in Group D, whilst Spurs beat the odds to win a group involving holders Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Cypriot outfit Apoel, going unbeaten in the process with some really impressive results.

Ci aspetta #Wembley, uno dei templi sacri di questo sport. Gli @SpursOfficial sono giovani e hanno talento, ma se saremo #Juve ce la faremo! #UCLDraw #spursjuve ⚪️⚫️ — Massimiliano Allegri (@OfficialAllegri) December 11, 2017

Shortly after the draw, Allegri took to Twitter to give his thoughts on his team's upcoming opponents. Translated from English to Italian, he Tweeted:

"Wembley awaits us, one of the sacred temples within sport. Spurs are a young and very talented group but we are Juventus and we can do it.”





It is was one of many mouth watering ties to come in the last 16, which also sees Chelsea play Barcelona whilst holders Real Madrid take on favourites PSG.

The two legged fixture will be the first ever competitive meeting between the sides, with the first leg being at the Juventus Stadium on the 13th February and the return fixture at Wembley being played on the 7th March.