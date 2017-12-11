Kylian Mbappe Records Frightening Speed Statistics in Paris Saint-Germain's Win Over Lille

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe demonstrated his astonishing pace in Saturday's 3-1 Ligue 1 victory over Lille.

The 18-year-old scored the final goal in injury time, and recorded a speed of 44.7 kmph on his way to finding the net.





To put that into context, his average speed during the game was 36 kmph, only slightly slower than that of Usain Bolt when setting the 100m sprint record.

#Mbappe ran at a peak speed of 44.7 kmph to score #PSG's 3rd goal v Lille. Ave speed was 36 kmph - just a touch slower than Usain Bolt's 37.5 kmph when setting world 100m record. pic.twitter.com/atyxteIiO2 — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) December 10, 2017

If Mbappe's sheer pace isn't frightening enough, he has shown he has technical ability to match it.





Lille were searching for a late equaliser with a corner in the final stages, and sent their goalkeeper up in desperation.

But the set piece was cleared and Mbappe raced past three defenders - whose attempts to stop him were futile - and placed into an empty net.

Victory left PSG nine points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 standings, having scored a remarkable 51 goals in just 17 games.

Mbappe has scored six of those, and provided five assists since making the switch from Monaco in the summer.

The Frenchman has been involved in 34 goals in Ligue 1 since the start of last season, a feat that saw him earn recognition as the youngest ever player to make the Ballon d'Or top ten this year.