Liverpool Fans Blast Forward on Twitter After 'Selfish' Performance in Derby Draw With Everton

Liverpool fans have lambasted Sadio Mane on Twitter for a 'selfish' performance after the Reds could only draw 1-1 with Merseyside rivals Everton.

Fans to took to Twitter after Everton equalised late on to rescue a point, siting Mane's inability to square to one of three Liverpool attackers in a four vs one situation as the key moment in the first half with the Senegalese winger instead opting to shoot wide.

Sadio Mane needs to be dropped till he stops being selfish. #lfc Cost us this game in a pivotal part of the season. — OBLO (@Enyi_nna) December 10, 2017

Dejan Lovren's clumsy late foul on Dominic Calvert-Lewin allowed Wayne Rooney to smash home a penalty and save a point, despite Liverpool having 23 shots to Everton's three and dominating possession with 79% to Everton's measly 21%.

A win would have taken the Reds third, ahead of champions Chelsea, but the draw means they remain fourth by a single point.

Everyone slagging Klopp and Lovren, Mane squares the ball 5 yards and its game over. Simple. #LFC — David Hale (@davidhalelfc) December 10, 2017

If #Lovren gets dropped then so should #Mane for his selfish play before the half. #LFC #LIVEVE — Sherwin Francis LFC (@SherwinF_LFC) December 10, 2017

Mane's completely selfish play in the first half has cost us this game. #YNWA #LFC — Fouad (@_TheFouad_) December 10, 2017

The draw continues Everton's recovery under Sam Allardyce, keeping them 10th in what was his second Premier League game in charge. It also continued a mini streak for the former England manager, who is now unbeaten in his last three visits to Anfield with three different Premier League clubs.