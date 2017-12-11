Liverpool Fans Blast Forward on Twitter After 'Selfish' Performance in Derby Draw With Everton

By 90Min
December 11, 2017

Liverpool fans have lambasted Sadio Mane on Twitter for a 'selfish' performance after the Reds could only draw 1-1 with Merseyside rivals Everton.

Fans to took to Twitter after Everton equalised late on to rescue a point, siting Mane's inability to square to one of three Liverpool attackers in a four vs one situation as the key moment in the first half with the Senegalese winger instead opting to shoot wide.

Dejan Lovren's clumsy late foul on Dominic Calvert-Lewin allowed Wayne Rooney to smash home a penalty and save a point, despite Liverpool having 23 shots to Everton's three and dominating possession with 79% to Everton's measly 21%.

A win would have taken the Reds third, ahead of champions Chelsea, but the draw means they remain fourth by a single point.

The draw continues Everton's recovery under Sam Allardyce, keeping them 10th in what was his second Premier League game in charge. It also continued a mini streak for the former England manager, who is now unbeaten in his last three visits to Anfield with three different Premier League clubs.

