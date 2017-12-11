Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Named BBC African Footballer of the Year

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named the BBC African Footballer of the Year, with the Egyptian receiving his award from manager Jurgen Klopp at the Reds' Melwood training facility on Monday.

Salah, whose goal sent Egypt to their first World Cup since 1990, has been on fire at both club and international level. And his exploits have seen him beat Victor Moses, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the prestigious award, won by Leicester's Riyad Mahrez last year.

Congrats to Mohamed Salah who has been named BBC African Footballer of the Year 2017! 👏🎉



Live reaction 👉 https://t.co/laMsGW95F2 #AFOTY pic.twitter.com/y6P1IlLH0c — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 11, 2017

"I would like to thank my Liverpool team-mates and I also had a good season with Roma so I have to thank my team-mates there and my team-mates in the national team," Salah said after receiving the token.

"I want to be the best Egyptian ever so I work hard. I always follow my own way and I want everyone in Egypt to follow my way."

Mohamed Salah has been named BBC African Footballer of the Year for 2017 🔴🏆



Congratulations, Mo! 👏https://t.co/2B6obP1Gx6 pic.twitter.com/8xhY8k0RtO — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 11, 2017

"It's well-deserved," Klopp added.

"I am a really lucky person. I had the opportunity to work with a few outstanding players and I am happy that it is now with Mo.

"The good thing is that he is still young, there is a lot of space for improvement, a lot of potential still that we can work on, but that's how it should be. It's a big pleasure, to be honest, to work with him."