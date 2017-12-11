Man Utd Youth Star Angel Gomes Hints at Exit After Liking Man City Derby Victory Post

By 90Min
December 11, 2017

Manchester United youth star Angel Gomes added more speculation surrounding his future at the club after he 'liked' an image of Manchester City celebrating their 2-1 derby win over his side at Old Trafford on Sunday. 

Close-range finishes from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi either side of a first-half stoppage time Marcus Rashford leveller were enough for the Citizens to comfortably see off their closest neighbours and stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League to 11 points. 

During the fallout of the victory, Sky Blues hotly-tipped talent Brahim Diaz posted an image via his Instagram page of his teammates embracing one another after taking the lead, a post which, according to Metro, the Red Devils attacking midfielder double-tapped. 

Manchester is blue!💙 #derbywinners #comeoncity

A post shared by Brahim Díaz (@brahim) on

Gomes has been linked with a move away from United for some time, with reports suggesting European superpowers Barcelona and Juventus are both monitoring the Old Trafford academy graduate's situation. 

It is thought Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is worried about his youth star making the switch to the Camp Nou in the near future, and following the player's decision to publicly applaud his outfit's victors, it looks as though those concerns could well have solid foundations. 

The England Under-17 World Cup-winner has made just one senior appearance for the north west giants, and is yet to sign a professional deal with the side despite netting 20 times and providing 13 assists in 35 starts over the past three years for the youth side. 

