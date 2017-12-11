Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Claims His Side Have Proved They Can Play the 'Barcelona Way'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that his side have proved that the 'Barcelona way' of football can be played in England.

Guardiola spoke highly of his teams performance after their 2-1 victory over neighbors Manchester United at the weekend.

The Spaniard was full of praise for his team, and stated that his side have shown that the 'Barcelona way' can be played in England's top division, as quoted by Marca.

4 - Jose Mourinho has won just four of his 19 managerial meetings with Pep Guardiola in all competitions (W4 D7 L8). Edged. pic.twitter.com/xwmdh1Z6La — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2017

"We can play this way in England. People said we couldn't play the way we did in Barcelona in England but it is possible and we did it.





"I knew that last season. Always I believed we could do it. Everyone can play how they want, that's why football is so beautiful. I'm happy to go to Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford and to beat them in this way."

Guardiola also spoke about the strange way in which his side scored their goals, stating that his side did not practice set-pieces leading up to the match.

"Football is incredible. We spoke about how to play United but never set-pieces offensively, and then we score two. Football is unpredictable.

“The Premier League is the toughest league in the world”



Pep Guardiola: hold my beer pic.twitter.com/L1otuSnbSZ — Jack Grimse (@JackGrimse) December 10, 2017

"This win means a lot in the way we played for our confidence but in three days we go to Swansea in the winter time. We are going to face a lot of difficulties. In December it's impossible to be champions but it's good for us."

After the game United boss Jose Mourinho blamed the referee for the defeat, but in the eyes of Guardiola the right team came out on top.

Man City are flying - but boss Pep Guardiola's not getting carried away pic.twitter.com/gg1FNvQsQL — Premier League (@premierleague) December 10, 2017

"Last season it was the same -- we won here and it was the referee. Today as well. Yesterday he spoke about the referee. We are an honest team. We had 75 percent ball possession, which means we wanted to play. We came here and did that.

"We won because we were better in all departments."

The Citizens won for the 14th straight league game, and are now 11 points clear at the top of the table with no sign of stopping.