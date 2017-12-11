Manchester City Goalkeeper Picks Sao Paulo Legend Rogerio Ceni​ as His Biggest Influence

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is making quite a name for himself at the Etihad. The Brazilian produced an eye-catching performance in the Manchester derby on Sunday, including a fine double save late on.

The 24-year old has now revealed which goalkeeper he looks up to. He chose Rogerio Ceni, a goalkeeper who epitomised the art of playing out from the back.

Ederson (41) had more touches of the ball than ANY of Manchester United's attacking players - Rashford (38), Martial (38), Lukaku (27), Lingard (22) - in yesterday's Manchester derby. pic.twitter.com/KzO9PXkeAi — City Watch (@City_Watch) December 11, 2017

Ederson told the Daily Star: "I look up to a keeper who has retired now, Rogerio Ceni, who played with his feet. He was very skilful – and he made history."

Ceni played a staggering 1,257 games for Sao Paulo between 1992 and 2015 and won 20 major titles at the club.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Ceni was famous for being a dead ball specialist, despite playing in goal he would take all the free kicks and penalties for his team. He would even rush forward to take the odd corner.

He finished his career with 131 goals, the most by any goalkeeper in history.

Ederson has not found the back of the net yet for Manchester City, but he has certainly helped Pep Guardiola's side open up an 11 point lead at the top of the Premier League.

City became the first side ever in Premier League history to win 14 consecutive matches. They will hope to continue their amazing form when they travel to Swansea on Wednesday before Tottenham visit the Etihad at the weekend.