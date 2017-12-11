Manchester City and Tottenham are both keeping an eye on young French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, according to Sky Sports.

The 18-year-old currently plays for Ligue 2 outfit Lorient and has impressed in the defensive midfield role, playing for France at under-18 level, under-19s and under-20s.

Spurs have reportedly been looking for a replacement for Moussa Dembele, whose contract runs out in 18 months whilst City are looking to continue building for the future.

Guendouzi, who is of Moroccan dissent, was previously a youth product at PSG, but left for Lorient in 2014 and has played 17 times for the senior side since his first team debut in 2016.

Spurs will reportedly target Valencia's Geoffery Kondogbia if they fail to get hold of the up and coming Lorient midfielder.