Newcastle United Fans Grow in Concern After Yet Another Poor Display From Midfielder Mikel Merino

By 90Min
December 11, 2017

Newcastle United fans have become concerned with the form of Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino, after the Spaniard put in yet another woeful display in his side's defeat against Leicester City at the weekend.

At the beginning of the season Merino was in fine form for the Magpies, so much so that they made his loan move from Borussia Dortmund permanent. However, since the Spaniard signed permanently for the Northerners he has experienced a dramatic downturn in form, and after his recent display against Leicester City the Newcastle faithful took to Twitter to show their anger towards the player.

Criticism towards the ex-Borussia Dortmund player could be somewhat harsh, especially after the midfielder had only returned after a brief spell on the sidelines. 

Merino was a vital part of the Newcastle side that started the season so well, which at one stage saw them reach fourth spot in the table. However, since his injury the Magpies have not been the same, and have now dropped dramatically in form.

Merino was at fault for one of the goals at the weekend, but the defeat was not entirely his fault, with most of the Newcastle players failing to do the basics against a resurgent Leicester City side.

Newcastle currently sit 16th in the league, with things not getting easier anytime soon. The Christmas schedule for the Magpies is far from easy, with trips to Arsenal and West Ham, along with the visit of a rejuvenated Everton and high-flying Manchester City to come over the festive period.

