Pep Guardiola Hits Back at 'Lucky' Comments and Commends His Team's Superiority: We Were Better

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola dismissed Jose Mourinho's comments that his side were lucky to win the 175th Manchester Derby and insisted his side were superior in every department.

The Spaniard was visibly delighted after his team went to Old Trafford and ended their neighbours' 40-game unbeaten streak, and that his side have now carved out an 11-point gap at the top of the Premier League.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

His counterpart Mourinho was less than impressed, claiming City were lucky to have come away with the three points, but Guardiola was having none of it.

He said, as quoted by the Telegraph: "In all the statistics we were better, in the way we play we were better. That is why it is well done.

"It was an amazing save from Ederson [to deny Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata] but I think David De Gea [the United goalkeeper] had more saves to make, much more than Ederson.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"When a team has the courage to have 65, 70, 75 per cent ball possession it is because it’s an honest team, it’s because they want to try to play and that is what we have done.

"We are clear, we are open, we want the ball and we want to attack and try to win the games. The other [manager] can do whatever he wants."

Goals from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi were enough to hand City the win at Old Trafford, and the Citizens broke the record for most consecutive wins in the English top flight in the process with their 14th straight victory.

