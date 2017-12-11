Phil Thompson Blames Dejan Lovren for Penalty Decision After Jurgen Klopp's Heated Interview

Ex-Liverpool defender Phil Thompson has told the Daily Star that Dejan Lovren is to blame for the penalty decision against Everton, and that Jurgen Klopp was wrong on thoughts about the decision in a heated post match interview.

Klopp had an angry exchange with a Sky Sports reporter regarding the penalty decision, being adamant that referee Craig Pawson got it wrong as a dominant Liverpool were forced to settle for a point.

However, former Liverpool defender and Sky pundit Thompson completely disagreed with the Reds manager, blaming Lovren in the process. He said: Lovren only has himself to blame, there was a slight shove. It was harsh, it was soft, but he got too close to Calvert-Lewin."

He continued, saying: "He should have defended a yard further off because Calvert-Lewin was going away from goal. He’s given the striker the opportunity to go down and put the referee under pressure in front of Everton’s fans.”

A win would of taken Liverpool third, but as it is the Reds stay fourth ahead of Wednesday's home game with struggling West Brom.