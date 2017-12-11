Phil Thompson Blames Dejan Lovren for Penalty Decision After Jurgen Klopp's Heated Interview

By 90Min
December 11, 2017

Ex-Liverpool defender Phil Thompson has told the Daily Star that Dejan Lovren is to blame for the penalty decision against Everton, and that Jurgen Klopp was wrong on thoughts about the decision in a heated post match interview.

Klopp had an angry exchange with a Sky Sports reporter regarding the penalty decision, being adamant that referee Craig Pawson got it wrong as a dominant Liverpool were forced to settle for a point.

However, former Liverpool defender and Sky pundit Thompson completely disagreed with the Reds manager, blaming Lovren in the process. He said: Lovren only has himself to blame, there was a slight shove. It was harsh, it was soft, but he got too close to Calvert-Lewin."

He continued, saying: "He should have defended a yard further off because Calvert-Lewin was going away from goal. He’s given the striker the opportunity to go down and put the referee under pressure in front of Everton’s fans.”

A win would of taken Liverpool third, but as it is the Reds stay fourth ahead of Wednesday's home game with struggling West Brom.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters