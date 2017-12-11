Real Madrid 'Make Contact' With Agent of Manchester City Star After Scintillating Patch of Form

Real Madrid have made contact with the agent of Kevin De Bruyne with a view to potentially signing the player, according to the Daily Mirror.

De Bruyne has been the Premier League's player of the season so far after a string of stunning displays for Manchester City, who went 11 points clear at the top after Sunday's derby win over Manchester United.

Kevin De Bruyne: “It’s a big gap. We have to stay focused. We want to win the title.” #mcfc — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) December 10, 2017

Los Blancos have reported made contact with De Bruyne's agent, Patrick De Koster, asking about his availability and made it clear they are interested in bringing him to the Bernabeu, but no formal approach for the 26-year-old has made.





De Bruyne is Manchester City's club record signing following his £54m move from Wolfsburg in 2015, and spent two unsuccessful years at Chelsea between 2012 and 2014 before Jose Mourinho sold him to the German side after deciding he wasn't good enough for a future at Stamford Bridge.