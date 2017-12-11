Report Claims BVB Eye 'Jurgen Klopp 2.0' Following Weekend Managerial Changeover

By 90Min
December 11, 2017

The Borussia Dortmund hierarchy are already planning for the summer and have identified Julian Nagelsmann as their ideal candidate to take over at the Westfalenstadion next season.

The TSG Hoffenheim boss - who is very much the managerial version of a wonderkid - has been linked with most big club's across Europe, with Dortmund and Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich the two sides leading the race as they will be in the market for a new manager next season.

German media outlet Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) have reported that Dortmund want to bring in a "Jürgen Klopp 2.0" in the summer and believe that Nagelsmann is their man.

Despite having a contract at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena until 2021, Nagelsmann has an "opt-out clause" in his contract that would allow him to leave in 2019. 

This clause has helped persuade Dortmund to try and secure Nagelsmann next season, with SZ also reporting that club officials will approach Hoffenheim's financial backer, Dietmar Hopp, about a potential transfer fee next season.

It was Dortmund's disappointing 2-1 defeat to SV Werder Bremen at the weekend that finally convinced the club's decision maker to give former Ajax manager Peter Bosz the sack. 

Goals from Maximilian Eggestein and Gebre Selassie either side of a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike proved to be too much for Dortmund to handle. 


And after seeing FC Köln sack their beloved manager Peter Stöger, die Schwarzgelben had the perfect short-term replacement for Bosz waiting in the wings.

