New Everton boss Sam Allardyce has hailed Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah as the biggest attacking threat in the top flight after escaping the Merseyside derby with a point on Sunday.

The former Chelsea man found the back of the net yet again, scoring the first goal of the match after a bit of individual brilliance. But, Wayne Rooney levelled things up with a penalty after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was felled in the box during the second half.

Salah has already scored 20 goals for his new team so far, with 13 of them coming in the Premier League.

And Allardyce, who was happy to leave Anfield with a point, had some good praise for the Egyptian, but also criticised Dejan Lovren, who was adjudged to have made the telling contact that led to the spot kick.

“Don’t put your hands on the forward in the box. No need to do it. Shepherd him away from goal, he didn’t, he (Dejan Lovren) put his hands on him,” the ex-Crystal Palace and England boss declared, via African Football.

“You can’t say Liverpool drew because Coutinho or Firmino wasn’t on the pitch; they had Mane and Salah on the pitch. We kept Coutinho and Firmino quiet once they came on.

“Great goal. He’s (Salah) Liverpool’s biggest threat, probably in the Premier League at the moment.”