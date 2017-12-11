Sergio Romero Could Be Set for Surprise Move to Premier League Rivals After Limited Game Time

The Daily Star have confirmed Arsenal are favourites to sign Manchester United keeper Sergio Romero in January.

Despite proving his worth when needed, Romero has played just four times this season and will be keen for regular first team football with the World Cup coming up next summer.

Arsenal 9/4 favourites to sign Man Utd goalkeeper 😱



Sergio Romero that is... #AFC pic.twitter.com/XOfd52rbWG — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) December 10, 2017

The Argentine stopper could potentially be given more chances with a hectic winter schedule coming up, but regular first team football is highly unlikely with the impressive form of David de Gea.

Betting company Ladbrokes have put Romero at 9/4 to join Arsenal, with Arsene Wenger potentially seeking a replacement for 35-year-old Petr Cech as he heads towards the end of his career and amid some disappointing results for the Gunners, particularly against their top six rivals.

Romero's next appearance for United, possibly his last, is likely to come against Championship side Bristol City in next week's EFL Cup tie.