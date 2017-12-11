VIDEO: Forgotten Everton Winger Makes Long-Awaited Return After Year-Long Absence Through Injury

Yannick Bolasie has made his long-awaited return to competitive football after missing over a year of action when he ruptured his cruciate ligaments in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United last season.





The Congolese winger made his return to football with Everton's U23 side, coming on as a second-half substitute with the Toffees leading 1-0 against Leicester City.

Everton would go on to lose their Premier League 2 clash in Leicester, with a late brace from Yohan Benalouane ensuring all three points stayed at Belvoir Drive.

However, Bolasie's return will be a huge boost for Everton. With a busy Christmas schedule right around the corner, Sam Allardyce will be hoping that the 28-year-old can make it back into the first-team sooner rather than later.

The two former Crystal Palace employees never worked together at Selhurst Park, with Allardyce being called to take over from Alan Pardew months after Bolasie completed his £26m move to Goodison Park.

Bolasie made just 15 appearances for Everton before his injury last December, scoring one goal and registering four assists. With the Toffees currently struggling to offer any pace in attack, Bolasie could be vital in helping Everton push for a spot in the Euorpa league next season.