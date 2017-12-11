VIDEO: Forgotten Everton Winger Makes Long-Awaited Return After Year-Long Absence Through Injury

By 90Min
December 11, 2017

Yannick Bolasie has made his long-awaited return to competitive football after missing over a year of action when he ruptured his cruciate ligaments in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United last season.


The Congolese winger made his return to football with Everton's U23 side, coming on as a second-half substitute with the Toffees leading 1-0 against Leicester City.

Everton would go on to lose their Premier League 2 clash in Leicester, with a late brace from Yohan Benalouane ensuring all three points stayed at Belvoir Drive.

However, Bolasie's return will be a huge boost for Everton. With a busy Christmas schedule right around the corner, Sam Allardyce will be hoping that the 28-year-old can make it back into the first-team sooner rather than later.

The two former Crystal Palace employees never worked together at Selhurst Park, with Allardyce being called to take over from Alan Pardew months after Bolasie completed his £26m move to Goodison Park.

Bolasie made just 15 appearances for Everton before his injury last December, scoring one goal and registering four assists. With the Toffees currently struggling to offer any pace in attack, Bolasie could be vital in helping Everton push for a spot in the Euorpa league next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters