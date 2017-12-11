Watford Confirm Appeal Lodged After Full-Back Sent Off in Defeat at Turf Moor

Watford have confirmed that they are going to appeal against Marvin Zeegelaar's suspension after the Dutchman received a straight red card for a two-footed challenge on Burnley midfielder Steven Defour.

Zeegelaar was barely getting a look in at the start of the season. However, the 27-year-old earned his fifth consecutive start for the Hornets at Turf Moor before receiving his marching orders late in the first-half.

🐝 | #watfordfc confirms that an appeal is being lodged against the red card issued to Marvin Zeegelaar at Burnley on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/B19ORC96zv — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) December 11, 2017

Speaking after the game, Watford manager Marco Silva felt the decision to show Zeegelaar a red card was a big mistake.

"We came here to play. We started very well, created the first big chance to score, and after 20-25 minutes Burnley started to balance the match more," he said, as reported by the Hertfordshire Mercury.

"There was a good competition between everybody, then after one decision the referee made a big difference in the match, a big influence, and it was a harsh decision for me.

"It's not a red, that changed everything, and after two or three minutes they scored.

"The referee never had control of the match and he lost it with the moment when he made the mistake," Silva added.

"I understand I can make mistakes and so can our players, and the referee can too, but he made a big mistake and that had a big influence."