Alan Pardew Comments on 'Top' Salah Form & Explains How West Brom Can Beat Liverpool

Alan Pardew has spoken about Mohamed Salah's incredible form ahead of West Brom's clash with Liverpool on Wednesday.

The Baggies take on the Reds at Anfield in the Premier League as Pardew goes in search of his first win as the club's new manager, but knows his side will be up against it as they face off against Jurgen Klopp's free scoring team.

Salah has been the cherry on of the cake with 19 goals in all competitions for Liverpool so far this term, and Pardew was quoted by West Brom's Twitter account as he explained how immense it was for the league's top scorer to be a wide forward instead of a striker.

AP: “I always thought Mo Salah could go to the top. He’s top scorer in the @premierleague and that’s a great achievement for someone who plays out wide.”#WBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 12, 2017

Pardew also went on to tell the club's official website how he planned on combatting Liverpool's free flowing attacking football as he looks for a first victory in charge.

The Merseysiders were halted in their attacking endeavours by a resilient Everton side in Sunday's derby, with the Toffees doing enough to earn a 1-1 draw against their bitter rivals.

Pardew explained that Sam Allardyce's tactics could be something he'd look to replicate, but also called on his players to be brave and do their own attacking if they wanted to secure a shock three points.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He said: "It's a game that as players you have to look forward to and it's a venue that you dream of playing at when you're growing up.

"They do have some weaknesses and it's whether you can exploit them, so that's something we've got to try and do.

"It's not whether we wonder about what Liverpool do, we've got to bring our own game. We're in a situation where we need to pick up points and we need to fight to do that tomorrow. There's a resilience and some fight in that dressing room, we just need to find that quality and confidence.

"Your experienced players and your younger players need to understand how to see the game through. This group is intelligent enough to grasp that.

"Defensively we've been really sound, but we've got to threaten the goal more. You're just looking to get a win any way you can in the situation we're in, we've just got to keep fighting.

"The odds are stacked against us in this game and they will be on Sunday, but that doesn't mean we're not going to fight."