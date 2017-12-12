Alberto Moreno's Injury Return Date RemaiUnclear as Liverpool Injuries Pile Up

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Alberto Moreno’s injury could rule him out for six weeks, which would mean the Spaniard would miss the entire festive period.

The Reds have sent the full-back to various specialists following the injury he sustained blocking a shot against Spartak Moscow, after which the Spaniard left the pitch in tears.

However, the club have yet to come to a definitive diagnosis on ankle injury, despite the various doctors consulted, according to the Liverpool Echo.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Moreno will definitely miss the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, but Klopp has remained in the dark about the player’s return date.

Defender Joel Matip is back in training but will also miss the fixture on Wednesday, whilst several other players are doubts following the feisty derby with Everton on Sunday.

Klopp on Lallana and Matip: "Adam is back in training, completely normal, we have to see what we do with him. Joel is not training. He's running but he needs a bit longer." pic.twitter.com/4MwN6Yx9X7 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 12, 2017

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Klopp said: “It’s not clear 100%, I know we play tomorrow but it’s still not clear.

“We have a few knocks and we still have to wait a little bit, nothing serious after the last game in the long-term but one or two for whom the time may not be enough for the West Brom game. We have to see.

“It’s how it is after games like this, there were hard challenges involved in that game. In the short term you have to just whether the muscle they feel is any injury or just intensity. For that we need each minute and that’s what we’ll do.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“[Moreno] is not ready for sure of course, no chance. We made further assessments, we sent him to different doctors just to know a little bit more but it’s still possible it’s not that long but also that it’s possibly up to six weeks, it’s really not decided so far sow e’ll have to taken a look.”

In addition to the injury woes, Klopp confirmed that Joel Matip and Adam Lallana will not be involved at Anfield for the visit of West Brom.