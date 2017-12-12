Antonio Conte Bemoans 'Tired' Squad as Chelsea Boss Rules Alvaro Morata Out of Huddersfield Match

Antonio Conte has ruled Alvaro Morata out of Chelsea's clash with Huddersfield as he continued to bemoan the club's lack of squad depth.

The Italian was quoted by Sky Sports as he revealed that Morata would not be part of his matchday squad for the trip to Yorkshire due to a back problem and tiredness.

Conte has spoken out in recent days about the lack of first team members available to him after a somewhat underwhelming summer transfer window.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

And he once again fired a thinly veiled barb at Chelsea's board for failing to back him with significant business as he complained about not being able to change his team around enough to keep everyone fresh ahead of the festive period.

Conte remarked: "Morata is out. He is a bit tired and he has a problem in his back.

"I think when you play every three days, it is impossible to have a training session and to work on the physical aspects. It's impossible. It's impossible because you have to prepare with the players for a game every three days.

"I think we have to face the reality and will try to do our best. If I stay here to complain it is not the right way. We have to try to do our best.

"For sure it is difficult because to face a game every three days is not simple, especially if your squad is not big, but at the same time, we have to face this situation.

"Some players can be tired, that's normal because some players are playing from this summer and our tours in China and Singapore.

"But I repeat we have to find the best solution. We have to find more rotations. I'm doing this, we will try and do our best with hunger and desire. We will fight."

Conte, who also revealed that Danny Drinkwater was available for selection but David Luiz was not due to an ongoing knee issue, also stated that the match on the Terriers' home turf would be a tough game to navigate.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He added: "We are facing a team in a good moment of form. In the last game they played a great game against Brighton.

"I don't know which way they have prepared for the game against us. At the same time, we have to try to play our football. We must pay great attention to the counter-attack because they have fast players.

"They are in a good moment of form and we must be very good to be more clinical in this game, because in the recent period we weren't clinical."