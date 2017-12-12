Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko Demands to Leave Club in January Amid Napoli & Liverpool Rumours

Atletico Madrid right back Sime Vrsaljko could well be on his way to the Premier League after requesting to leave the club in the upcoming January transfer window.

Vrsaljko has been eyed up by Serie A outfit Napoli due to his ability on either side of the pitch. Though naturally deployed on the right side of the defence at full back, the Croatian is also a competent left-back - players with such talent are few and far between.

And now, according to Marca (via Corriere dello Sport), Vrsaljko has requested to leave Los Rojiblancos; and Atletico would allow it, should their £22m evaluation be matched.

With Napoli the front runners for his signature, most expect the 25-year-old to find him fighting for the Serie A title during the second half of the season; and Napoli are in need of left back cover for the injured Faouzi Ghoulam.

However, reports are surfacing that claim the club will refuse to pay that much for Vrsaljko. Step in Liverpool.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a big fan of the defender, and will be targeting to strengthen his defensive options during the January window. With the versatility of Vrsaljko, the Reds may well cough up the desired amount for his services - though nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Liverpool currently sit fourth in the Premier League - 16 points adrift of table toppers Manchester City. Having drawn Porto in the Champions League round of 32, the Reds will be determined to make it into the last 16 of the prestigious European competition - something that Vrsaljko's side Atletico will miss out on having already been knocked out.