Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed the club will hold talks with both Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben about extending their contracts.

The duo are both set to become free agents next summer as things currently stand, which would bring the curtain down on their respective ten and eight-year stints with the Bavarians.

But Rummenigge claims that won't happen without all parties at least sitting down and discussing the option of an extension for both players.

He told TZ: "Franck and Arjen both have a big history here and we know what we have with them. Both are very important for us.

"But it is important how they will continue. We definitely won't decide that in near future but there will be serious talks. Let's say in early spring."

It has been rumoured that neither one of 33-year-old Robben or 34-year-old Ribery will stay on with the German champions, with the club having signed younger wingers in recent times such as Kingsley Coman, Douglas Costa, and Serge Gnabry, but Rummenigge's comments could give the pair hope.

On the latter, Rummenigge added: "It is not planned that Serge Gnabry will stay at Hoffenheim. We plan to bring him back after this season and then integrate him.

"Despite the injury he had we are very satisfied with his performances so far. We especially remember his two goals against [RB] Leipzig."