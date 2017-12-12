Bayern Munich Loanee James Rodríguez Claims He Wants to Stay With Club for 'Many Years'

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

Bayern Munich forward James Rodríguez has claimed that he wants to stay with the Bundesliga Liga giants for the long-run, after adapting well to life in Germany following his loan move from Real Madrid. It is likely that the Colombian international will push for a full-time move away from Los Blancos, as he has been enjoying more first-team football with his current side.

In a Q&A session with Bayern fans, via the Bundesliga official website, Rodríguez gave a glowing analysis of his short time in Bavaria, claiming that it's been enough to convince him to stay with the club on a full-time basis. The 26-year-old said:

"I think Munich is a beautiful city, the club is great and I would like to stay here for many years."

Rodríguez also signalled his desire for winning silverware with the club, listing the trophies he wanted to win. The former Porto man said:

"(I want to win) the Bundesliga, the (DFB) Cup, and why not the Champions League too!”


The tenacious midfielder has served a versatile role at the club so far this season, playing all across the middle of the park with aplomb. His performance of the season came against Borussia Dortmund, where he made two assists in a crucial 3-1 away victory against their divisional rivals.

Rodríguez burst onto the world football scene at the World Cup 2014, where his sensational performances for Columbia did enough to convince Real Madrid to part with around €80m to bring him to the Bernébau from Monaco. 


Despite his lofty fee, Rodríguez has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot with Real, and will be desperate to reignite his career with Bayern.

