Bayern Munich Star Involved in Motorway Crash Amid Snowy Conditions

Bayern Munich star Rafinha was involved in a dramatic car crash on Sunday as treacherous weather conditions hit Germany.

As reported by The Sun, the Brazilian defender was on his way to attend a fans’ meeting with a club official when they collided with another car on the snow-covered Autobahn.

Whilst the 32-year-old was unable to avoid the collision, despite slamming the breaks, he escaped unhurt.

The defender’s car was written off, but help was at hand as the husband of the local Mayor drove to the scene to offer Rafinha a lift to Gundelfingen for the event.

The incident delayed the Bayern star by over two hours, but he fans still greeted their hero with cheers as he finally arrived.

Joshua Kimmich makes his 100th Bayern appearance all competition.

Chairman of the Bavarian side’s local fan club, Bern Reichenberger personally drove Rafinha and the club official back to Munich.

Rafinha featured for the Bundesliga champions in their narrow 1-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt back on Saturday, marking his 300th appearance for the German side since his move from Schalke 04 back in 2010.

The Brazilian, who has won five Bundesliga titles and a Champions League with Bayern, has been linked with a return to his home country in January, after a long career in Europe.