Bologna Winger Dispels January Exit Rumours Amidst Inter & Napoli Interest

Bologna winger Simone Verdi has assured fans that he won’t be leaving Bologna in January, despite interest from some of Serie A's biggest clubs, including Inter and Napoli.

The winger has been showing his talents this season, including his ability to use both feet equally well, a feat he proved by scoring a free-kick with each in the same match against Crotone in November.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

“I am definitely not leaving Bologna in January, as I want to end the season here,” Verdi told Sky Sport Italia, as reported by Football Italia.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean I’m staying for several more years, but I am happy here.”

Having progressed through the Milan youth academy, the 25-year-old has two senior caps for Italy due to his performances for Bologna, having accumulated five goals and four assists so far this season in the Serie A.

It's time to talk about @BolognaFC1909en's Simone Verdi. The former Milan youth product is having a stormer of a season and has emerged as #BFC's main offensive outlet on the RW. pic.twitter.com/OiMBKGE5sd — Gregory Caltabanis (@GCaltabanis) December 4, 2017

The in-demand forward has had kind words for the much maligned former Italy manager Gian Piero Ventura, who took him from Milan to Torino and helped kickstart his career.

“I had many coaches in my career and they all gave me important lessons," the 25-year-old said. "The first who really believed in me was Giampiero Ventura, as he took me away from Milan.

“Maurizio Sarri also repeatedly told me that I could become an important player. Then I arrived here at Bologna and I flourished.”