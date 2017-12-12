Burnley Climbs Into Fourth in EPL on Barnes's Late Winner at Stoke City

Burnley moved into the Champions League qualifying spots thanks to Ashley Barnes' searing finish in an otherwise dour match with Stoke at Turf Moor.

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

The substitute capitalized after the ball broke to him in the area late on, slamming home to condemn the Potters to a second consecutive away defeat.

Stoke's Peter Crouch nearly opened the scoring early in the first half after a Burnley defensive mishap, the veteran striker seeing his back stick effort saved onto the post by Nick Pope.

The Clarets struggled throughout much of the first half, failing to find any rhythm as Stoke pressed and harried their hosts.

Mark Hughes' side were noticeably sharper on Tuesday night compared with the 5-1 drubbing they suffered at Tottenham at the weekend, and had the better opportunities during the opening period, Kurt Zouma smacking straight at Pope before the interval.

Xherdan Shaqiri frequently looked like the player who could break the deadlock but failed to trouble Pope when shooting from distance.

Burnley began the evening knowing a win would take them into the Premier League's top four until Wednesday evening at least but failed to register a shot on target until the 69th minute.

Zouma, an impressive performer after a poor showing at Spurs, suffered a hamstring injury and was replaced by Kevin Wimmer before Steven Defour hammered a half volley straight at Jack Butland.

Sean Dyche threw on Ashley Barnes and Sam Vokes in search of a late winner and it was the former who repaid his manager's faith, finishing well from Scott Arfield's assist to take Burnley into fourth, above Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

The defeat means Stoke could drop into the relegation zone on Wednesday night, if results go against them. 

