Giroud Never Interested in Joining Everton or Marseille in Summer But Came Close to Dortmund Move

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud was reportedly close to joining Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but the reason that the striker ultimately didn't leave the Emirates Stadium was due to an overall lack of enough attractive offers.





Giroud was heavily linked with moves to Everton and Marseille ahead of the season, but it has also come to light in a programme with French channel L'Equipe 21 that he was never interested in joining either club.

Dortmund seems to have been the only agreeable offer, but any move to Germany is said to have fallen through when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remained with the club.

"If I didn't leave in summer it's also because of the opportunities," the player is quoted as saying.

Talk of a loan exit from Arsenal has surfaced in recent weeks as Giroud, who is yet to start a single Premier League game this season, looks to secure a place in France's World Cup squad.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Based on his response to a question on the subject, he appears open to it. But there was also a resignation in his answer that Arsenal probably wouldn't be interested.

"I'll ask myself the question [about leaving] again in January. That's for sure. Loan could be best solution. But I don't know if Arsenal would want that," the 31-year-old explained.

Given what manager Arsene Wenger said just this weekend after Giroud came off the bench to score an equaliser against Southampton, the player might be out of luck if he does want to go.

"Why should we lose an important player?" Wenger commented.

"Is it up to him or up to us? It's up to us. It's a remarkable achievement what he has done again [scoring an important goal off the bench].

"He will start games. I consider Olivier Giroud as a regular player. We have to be grateful that he is part of a great team and one who can come on and make a difference with the right attitude and ability. He is a talent."