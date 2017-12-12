Huddersfield Town's David Wagner Claims He's Had 'No Contact' From Borussia Dortmund Over Switch

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has moved to quash rumours linking him with a stunning move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, claiming there's been 'no contact' from the side.

BVB sacked their manager Peter Bosz on Sunday, after their home loss to Werder Bremen saw the club go nine games without a win - seeing them drop to eighth in the table.

Wagner managed the BVB second team before joining Huddersfield Town in 2015. Speaking ahead of the Terriers' Premier League clash against Chelsea, via FourFourTwo, Wagner was quizzed over whether he had been offered the high-profile, but claimed that BVB hadn't made any approach to secure his service.

Wagner said, simply: "No. No contact."





Focusing his attentions on the huge match against Chelsea, Wagner spoke of his excitement in taking on the Premier League champions.





The former Schalke star said: "It is important if you want to stay up that you collect points against the top six as well. We have so far collected three points and Chelsea is the last one of the top six we face in the first half of the season.

"There is no doubt about it, Chelsea is one of the biggest teams - maybe the biggest team - in England, because they are the team that won the title last season."





Wagner joined the Terriers in 2015, and revolutionised the side by bringing in a host of relatively unknown German talent. The following season, the West Yorkshire side were promoted to the Premier League, after beating Reading in the Championship play-off final. The club currently sit 12th in the table, after making an impressively sold start to the 2017/18 campaign.