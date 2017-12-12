Jordi Alba Explains Why Barcelona Star Is Always a Target for a Pass

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba applauded teammate Lionel Messi following Barca’s 2-0 away victory at Villarreal.

Whilst he was visibly frustrated during the recent draw against his old team, Valencia, Alba was back to his best form against Villarreal and was full of praise for his on-field relationship with the star Argentinian.

Fotopress/GettyImages

The pair’s link-up play together has been something of a marvel, with several of his goals being directly assisted by Alba.

"Whenever I can, I look to Messi because he scores almost every time," he explained in his post-match interview, as reported by Marca.

"Messi is the best in history and a very important player for the team. This is not just from a football perspective, but also a personal one.”

Barca struggled for most of the fixture to break down a strong-willed home defence, but Alba feels as though the three points his side took home were well deserved.

"We're very happy, this result cost us a lot," he admitted. "We have done a great job, especially in the second half.”

Villarreal were forced to play the final half hour with ten men, following Dani Raba’s poor challenge on Sergio Busquets prompting a straight red card, although Alba was reluctant to comment much on the incident.

"The dismissal can be interpreted in many different ways," he confirmed. "It's a hard decision. I can't tell if it's a yellow or a red.”

