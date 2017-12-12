Jose Mourinho Revealed as Not-So-Special-One as United boss 'Chickened Out' of Getting Tattoo

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been revealed as 'the scared one' after the Portuguese manager's tattoo artist Scott McLaren described how the Red Devils' boss initially ducked out of getting 'inked'.

Speaking to SunSport, the London artist explained that he gave Mourinho a design of the nickname of his kids and wife on his wrist, in his Fulham Tattoo Centre in 2013 but revealed that the 54-year-old had previously shied away from having it done after wife Matilde was inked in a Los Angeles parlour in 2013.

McLaren said: “Jose’s wife got a tattoo with his name on, and he was supposed to get one with hers.

“He said he was originally getting it done with her in LA when he was with Real Madrid on pre-season. But after she got hers done, he chickened out and his wife wasn’t happy with him."

McLaren has become a regular fixture with Blues players in the past, having designed Eden Hazard's rose and two cherubs arm tattoo.





On the subject of Mourinho however, when the former Real Madrid and FC Porto boss finally went under the needle, artist McLaren recalled his famous client and how he appeared less than cool.

“He was really nervous", the Londoner said, "he didn’t say much other than ask if it was going to hurt.

“But he didn’t hang around long, I don’t imagine a tattoo shop is his usual surroundings, and left pretty quickly after he’d finished.