Juventus Icon Tells Paulo Dybala to Fix His Private Life if He Wants to Achieve Better Performances

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

Juventus legend Pavel Nedvêd has claimed that current star Paulo Dybala needs to sort out his life off the field if he is to improve his performances on the pitch. After an exceptional run of form at the start of the season, Dybala's form has dipped in recent weeks - scoring just two goals in his last ten matches.

In an interview with Sky Sports Italia, Nedvêd claimed that Dybala's recent run of poor form was due to issues in his personal life, and urged the player to address them in an effort to improve his performances for the Serie A giants. Nedvêd said:

"He's 24 and it's normal that he has ups and downs, and obviously he's a player who could get to the very top.

"I'd advise him to focus on his football and make lots of sacrifices in his private life and train to the maximum. (Juventus manager) Allegri treats everybody equally and he's always done that at Juve, so he's not been particularly hard on Paulo. 

"He treated Higuain and Mandzukic the same way because he always wants the best from all of his players, and he does right."

Nedvêd also turned his attention to Juventus' Champions League clash against Tottenham Hotspur, contending that his former side have a strong chance of progressing to the next round. The former Czech Republic international said:

"We've just got to focus on ourselves and I think we've got a good chance of going through."

Juventus look like they could finally lose their vice-like grip on the Italian top-tier, as the likes of Napoli and Inter Milan have improved significantly this season. Juve currently sit third in the table, two points off the unbeaten league leaders Inter. 

The Turin giants will be desperate to catch their rivals, as they look to win their 33rd title - making it a record seven in a row.

