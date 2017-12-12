Man Utd Striker Romelu Lukaku Reported to Have 'Lost His Rag' During Post-Match Derby Scuffle

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

Romelu Lukaku allegedly 'lost his rag' as he joined in the scuffle in the aftermath of Manchester City's victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Information slowly filtered out that tensions had boiled over following the game, and that United boss Jose Mourinho was unhappy with City's 'disrespectful' celebrations from the visitors dressing room.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Portuguese apparently made a beeline for Pep Guardiola's players, but a fracas ensued in which he was supposedly hit by water and milk by goalkeeper Ederson.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Lukaku, who had a performance to forget during the game, physically climbed over people in order to try to infiltrate the away dressing room, turning the situation into a 'rugby melee'.

Apparently no punches were thrown and it was mainly pushing and shoving, and City assistant coach Mikel Arteta spilt is eyebrow in the process.

The incident is going to be investigated by the FA, despite it not being included in referee Michael Oliver's post-match report - the Northumberland-born official was not present for the drama.

City's excellent win fired them 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League, and they now have a commanding lead which could see them land their third title come May.

