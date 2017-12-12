Mark Clattenburg Expects Gabriel Jesus to Receive 2 Match-Ban Following Derby Dive

Ex-Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg believes that Gabriel Jesus could receive a retrospective two match-ban, following his dive against Manchester United in Sunday's derby clash.

The Brazilian forward went down in the 20th minute under minimal contact from Chris Smalling in United's box.

Gabriel Jesus in the Premier League:



24 appearances

15 goals

6 assists



🤙 pic.twitter.com/7vNIDFzlXo — City Watch (@City_Watch) December 4, 2017

At the start of the season the FA implemented new measures to stamp out diving. All players who are successful in winning their team a penalty or getting a player of the opposing team sent off, thanks to possible simulation, will have their case reviewed by a three-man panel.

Despite Jesus not being awarded a penalty, nor Smalling being sent off, Clattenburg believes the 20-year-old could still be in trouble.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"The incident in the first half is a dive from Gabriel Jesus,” Clattenburg wrote in The Times.

“If there is some contact with Chris Smalling, it must be the slightest contact, and he twists his body to make it look like he has been fouled.

“That’s a dive. I think we will see that being looked at by the Premier League and it will be interesting.

“There will be a referee, an ex-player and an ex-manager on the panel and it will depend on what the latter two say.





“The referee will say that it’s a dive but it will have to be a 3-0 verdict for him to receive a ban,” he revealed.

Disagree Oumar Niasse's ban for diving?



The written reasons for his suspension have been released 👉

https://t.co/aU3INvSy7q #EFC pic.twitter.com/tL9RHhlzmg — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 24, 2017

If Jesus were to receive a ban for diving, he would be become only the second player to have done so this season.

Everton striker Niasse was the first Premier League player to be punished under the new FA laws, the striker was deemed to have dived when he won a penalty against Crystal Palace back in November.