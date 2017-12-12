Mark Hughes on the Brink at Stoke as Angry Fans Confront Players at Train Station

Mark Hughes faces a fight to keep his job as manager of Stoke City, after a hugely underwhelming run of results in recent weeks which has resulted in his players getting hounded at a train station.

The 54-year-old has overseen a recent run of three defeats in four games, but the past 18 months at the Bet365 Stadium have been lacklustre and inconsistent.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Frustrations at the football club spilled over following the 5-1 defeat to Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday, as angry supporters confronted Hughes' under-performing players at Stoke railway station, as reported by the Telegraph.

Apparently Hughes will be safe even if the team taste defeat against Burnley on Tuesday night, but would find himself under huge pressure for the weekend game with West Ham - two defeats could see his four-and-a-half-year tenure come to an end.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It is thought that chairman Peter Coates wants to give Sparky every chance to turn things around after guiding the club to three ninth-placed finishes in the Premier League, but does recognise the severity of the current situation.

Speaking of the incident at the railway station, Hughes said: "That is still resonating and it’s good we have a game [on Tuesday] because it is still fresh in the mind, fresh in their ears probably, [we can] use it as a motivating factor.

Mark Hughes Labels Stoke Capitulation 'Unacceptable' After 5-1 Spurs Humiliation @thomp1987 https://t.co/lTo6OZrQlp — Stoke City Pro (@StokeCityPro) December 10, 2017

"Don’t allow people to have an opportunity to have a question you. You do that by playing well, getting results.

"There could be individuals in our group who haven’t experienced it before, but they have now – so they can use it. You either suck it up and do something about it or you go under, and we can’t accept players like that. I don’t feel we have players like that."