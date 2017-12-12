Napoli Handed Boost as Arkadiusz Milik Nears Return to Training After Injury

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

Napoli have been handed a boost to their season, as striker Arkadiusz Milik looks set to return to training in January. The Polish forward was injured at the start of the season, rupturing his cruciate ligament for the second time in a year and will be desperate to kick start his career with Napoli, having spent much time on the sidelines since his move from Ajax last season.

As reported by Calcio Mercato, Milik should be fully recovered by February. However, it is possible that Napoli will loan out the former Ajax man and bring in Chievo forward Roberto Inglese as a more reliable option for the time being. 

Dries Mertens has been leading the line for Napoli this season, but a second striker is needed to provide him with some rest.

The 23-year-old has been frustrated by a series of injuries in the early stages of his career. His impressive record of 21 league goals in 31 league matches for Ajax saw Napoli swoop for the predatory striker in 2016, parting with around €35m for his services. Milik's international record is also impressive, and he scored the winner against Northern Ireland in Euro 2016.

Despite getting their season off to a rip-roaring start, Napoli have showed signs of a midseason burnout - after being eliminated from the Champions League at the group stage and falling behind Inter at the top of the Serie A table. There 1-0 loss at home to Juventus at the start of the month could be a huge turning point in the title race, as the hotly contested battle heats up.

