Newcastle United to Pursue Their Interest in Chelsea Striker Michy Batshuayi in Loan Deal

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will allow Belgian international Michy Batshuayi to leave on a loan deal during the winter transfer window, with Newcastle United rumoured to be favourites to secure the deal.

Despite costing £33m from Marseille in 2016, Batshuayi has been largely a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge. A deal could suit all parties with the striker's desire to play regularly in preparation for next year's World Cup in Russia and Rafa Benitez looking to add much needed firepower to Newcastle's toothless attack. 

Reported in the Newcastle Chronicle, the club first registered an interest in the forward during the summer, it understood they are long-term admirers and also tried to sign Batshuayi permanently while he was still in Ligue 1. 

The Magpies' manager is determined to bring in a striker during the January transfer window to boost his struggling side who have only scored 16 goals in 16 Premier League games.

Batshuayi is not their only striker target as they have already expressed an interest in Liverpool’s Danny Ings, who could be another player that could be made available on loan in January.

