REVEALED: Bottle Thrown at José Mourinho Sparks Shocking Tunnel Brawl After the Manchester Derby

The details of Manchester United and Manchester City's post-derby brawl have finally emerged, with a bottle of water thrown at José Mourinho believed to have sparked the mass altercation. The two sides played out a fiercely contested Premier League match on Sunday afternoon, with the Citizens edging the closely-fought battle 2-1.

As reported by the Daily Mail, United boss José Mourinho stormed into the City dressing room at full time, complaining that he felt their animated celebrations were disrespectful. City goalkeeper Ederson is then thought to have confronted the Portuguese manager, before the two became embroiled in a heated argument.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Mourinho was squirted with a water bottle and had another thrown at him, which lead to a cavalry of United stars rushing to their manager's aid. The entourage is believed to have been lead by an incensed Marcus Rojo. Ander Herrera, Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw and Antonio Valencia are also joined Rojo in storming the City changing room.

Manchester City players then squared up against their counterparts in the tunnel, where a mass brawl ensued. City coach and former Everton star Mikel Arteta was struck by a bottle, and suffered a cut to the head and required four butterfly stitches. Around 30 players and staff were involved in the ruckus, with onlookers describing the scene as akin to a rugby scrum.

It has also been reported, via Marca, that the City coaches singled out United striker Zlatan Ibrahimović for abuse, with on member of staff reported to have shouted: "Ibra, you talk a lot but you move a little". This moment is believed to have sparked the melee to new heights, as players and staff continued to pile in to the scrap.

The lack of CCTV cameras in the Old Trafford tunnel mean that charging any of the players is almost impossible. The FA are currently waiting for a full set of descriptions of the events from both teams and club officials, before deciding what action they will take. It is likely that both clubs will be fined for the altercation, and will be strongly warned over their future conduct.