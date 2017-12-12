REVEALED: The Player Who Brought Confetti to Manchester City's Derby Celebrations

In what should have been the biggest match of the Premier League season so far, all the talking points from the Manchester Derby have come from the events which immediately followed the full-time whistle.

Manchester City's boisterous celebrations after beating their fierce rivals 2-1 in the Manchester Derby boiled over when they were confronted by Jose Mourinho and his Manchester United players in the dressing room.

But apparently bottles and milk were not the only things thrown during the feisty aftermath of the Manchester Derby. Confetti was used too.

Manchester City were criticised, firstly by an enraged Jose Mourinho, for bringing confetti to their dressing room to celebrate their victory. It was considered disrespectful by Mourinho as well as a bit weird by people on social media.

Just seen all Man City celebrations after the game yesterday. Acting like they have already won the league - embarrassing. Confetti? Really? — The #FPL Physio 🚑 (@FPL_physio) December 11, 2017

You would expect confetti to be reserved for a team winning a trophy, but beating rivals Manchester United seemed like a big enough occasion for such a celebration for City's players. Lots of questions were raised about what happened after the Derby, but one has been answered. Thanks to twitter, the confetti culprit has been revealed.

Q1. Who brings confetti to a football match?



👀🙆‍♂️🏾😂 https://t.co/miqZAks4xQ — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) December 11, 2017

It seems the banter king of Twitter, left-back Benjamin Mendy, brought his antics to the dressing room on Sunday. While still out of action for City with a knee ligament injury, it seems that Mendy found a way to get involved at the Manchester Derby.

In what many people have considered to be a title decider, Manchester City have now extended their winning run to 14 straight games after the victory on Sunday.

City are now eleven points ahead of second place Manchester United going into the busy December schedule. Perhaps confetti was warranted for such an achievement.