Roma Set to Benefit From Stunning Salah Form as Liverpool Ace Closes in on 20-Goal Haul

Roma are set to benefit from Mohamed Salah's terrific goalscoring form for Liverpool just four months since his £37m move to Anfield.

The electric forward has already plundered 19 goals for Jurgen Klopp's side this term and, if a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato) can be believed, the Italian giants are in line for a tidy sum of cash when Salah bags his next Reds goal.

The report claims that Roma will net around £1.3m once the Egypt international fires home his 20th goal in Liverpool colours, and boost the overall transfer fee for Salah's services to £38.3m.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Roma managed to gain written assurances - written into Salah's Liverpool contract - upon his departure from Stadio Olimpico that would drip feed them more money, via a variety of installments.

The chances are that a few of those added clauses will be ones such as Salah winning the Premier League with the Reds, amassing a certain number of appearances for the Merseyside-based outfit and reaching other notable landmarks for club and country.

Liverpool and Roma probably didn't expect Salah to rack up so many goals so early into his career in the North West, but the 25-year-old has left Liverpool fans and Klopp alike purring over his storming form.

Very proud to have won this prestigious award for best African player, and joining the ranks of many great players who won it before me. pic.twitter.com/jgqrCHcLWl — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) December 11, 2017

Salah got his Liverpool career off to a flier with a goal and assist on his debut in the 3-3 draw with Watford on the opening day of the season, and hasn't looked back as the winger chalked up a further 18 goals and five assists in just 23 other outings.

His virtuoso form for Egypt - five goals and two assists registered in 11 international matches - helped his nation to book a place at next summer's World Cup in Russia, and also led to Salah being crowned the 2017 African Footballer of the Year award by the BBC on Monday.

