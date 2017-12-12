Star Spurs Defender Set for Injury Lay-Off Until February Following Results of Latest Scan

Tottenham will be without star defender Toby Alderweireld for another six weeks at least after the results of his latest scan came through.

It is a huge blow for Spurs, who have struggled somewhat in his absence of late, despite a convincing performance against Stoke at the weekend.

The Belgian rock is recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained against Real Madrid at Wembley, and was initially targeted for a return around the turn of the New Year.

His absence has coincided with Spurs dropping points against West Brom, Leicester and Watford, and the north Londoners now find themselves sixth in the table and a whopping 18 points behind leaders Manchester City.

The club's medical staff are hoping, as tweeted by ESPN correspondent Dan Kilpatrick, that the player will be able to recover in time for the second north London Derby on the 10th and the crunch Champions League game with Juventus three days later.

#thf Ignore my earlier tweet! Spurs medical staff do not expect Alderweireld to return until the start of February. NDL on 10th, Juve 13th.. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) December 12, 2017

The £11.5m signing from Southampton is widely considered one of the best central defenders in the Premier League, and replacing him as hit Spurs hard, with summer signing Davinson Sanchez not quite having the same understanding with Jan Vertonghen.

Spurs host Brighton in a midweek league match on Wednesday, and will be eyeing another convincing victory to try and gain some ground on fourth-placed Liverpool.

