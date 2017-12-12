Swansea City vs Manchester City Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News & More

Two teams in two very different positions. Manchester City are 11 points clear at the top of the table, while Swansea City are just one point off the bottom. A difference that accumulates in a huge 34 point gap between the two sides.

Both managers do, however, share one common history, in that they both managed Bayern Munich. Paul Clement alongside Ancelotti; as the Italian's number two, while Pep Guardiola led the Bavarian giants directly before.

Since taking over Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has won all three encounters with the Swans, scoring seven goals and conceding precisely one per game. Paul Clement has similarly lost his one and only encounter against Wednesday's opposition in a 2-1 loss back in February.



A win in this fixture would see Manchester City extend the Premier league consecutive wins record to 15, ousting Arsenal as the joint holders of the record; albeit with the latter over two seasons. As a slight respite for Swansea their Manchester counterparts, face a tough fixture against Tottenham in the following game, and Guardiola may look to rest some key faces.

Classic Encounter

Image by Darryl Owen

While this game has ended in a draw on two occasions over the last few seasons, 0-0 and 1-1 in 2013 and 2016 respectively. We have to go back to 11th March 2012 before the hosts last took all three points off Manchester City, when Luke Moore scored the only goal of the game and one of only eight for the club, before moving to Turkish side Elazığspor.



Only three players from this fixture have remained at their respective clubs over the following seasons, with Angel Rangel alongside David Silva and Sergio Aguero the surviving trio.

Key Battle

Łukasz Fabiański v Sergio Aguero

Stu Forster/GettyImages

While City are a threat from every position, after being benched in the Manchester derby, Sergio Aguero will be fired up and ready to re-stake his claim for the strikers position in this fixture.



The Argentine has scored eight goals in the premier league, five less than leading goalscorer Mo Salah and just one above team mate Gabriel Jesus.

Fabiański is, however, the league's leading shot stopper, recording 62 saves already this season, four ahead of second placed David De Gea and as a result Swansea have the 6th fewest goals conceded this season, meaning the Polish goalkeeper will be right at the heart of the action.

Team News

Manchester City are again without John Stones and Benjamin Mendy, but will now also be without Vincent Kompany; after being withdrawn at the weekend. City will be cautious of a tough game against Tottenham in the following fixture but Guardiola will be ever determined to continue his winning streak.

Swansea remain without Bartley for this fixture; with the defender out until 18th December, while Routledge will undergo a late fitness test before being made available. Pragmatism may also show in this fixture, with Swansea potentially opting for some minor rotations ahead of key games.

Predicted Manchester City XI: Bravo; Danilo, Otamendi, Mangala, Delph; Gundogan, Toure, Silva; Bernardo, Aguero, Jesus.

Predicted Swansea City XI: Fabiański; Naughton, Van der Hoorn, Mawson,Olsson; Ki, Mesa; Carroll; Abraham, Bony, Fer.

Prediction

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

While Wilfried Bony's recent goals may add a spark to the game against his former employers. It doesn't look good for Swansea heading into this fixture. Neither history, nor form is on their side. However, in-spite of Guardiola's rigorous attention to detail, arrogance may be a factor in City's performance and a point is not beyond the realms of possibility, should Paul Clement rally his men.

Prediction: Swansea 1-3 Manchester City

