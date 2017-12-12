Tottenham to Recall Sheffield United's Carter-Vickers From Loan Deal After Another Alderweireld Blow

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Spurs may terminate Cameron Carter-Vickers' loan deal with Sheffield United when the transfer window recommences in the New Year, following a huge blow regarding star defender Toby Alderweireld and his rehabilitation from injury.

Centre-back Carter-Vickers is currently 19-years-old and was sent to Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United, in order to receive regular playing time and fast-track the starlet's development.

The Argentine coach has now digressed from his original plan and claims he will attempt to reacquire the services of the United States international in January - according to freelance Spurs journalist Ben Pearce (via This Is Futbol) - as a result of Toby Alderweireld's continued absence.

Pochettino revealed on Tuesday afternoon that the Belgian International will be sidelined until at least February - a further month projected onto original estimates - after further damage was found on the players injured hamstring in a new scan.

However recalling the youngster will be anything but simple, as United manager Chris Wilder views Carter-Vickers as a vital part of his plans moving forward, as his side attempt to secure Premier League promotion this campaign.

The defender has made 13 appearances in the Championship and managed to score an important senior goal on his debut in September.

Spurs are a little short of quality defensive replacements with Davison Sanchez currently suspended leaving just Jan Vertonghen and Eric Dier all available to play. Pochettino deploys three central defenders at once and a further injury could cause somewhat of a crisis at Wembley, as Tottenham fight on multiple fronts.


Tottenham will now look to secure three points over Brighton in the Premier League mid-week fixture on Wednesday night at Wembley.

