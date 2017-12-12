VIDEO: Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore Makes 'Epic' (Drunk) Speech in Front of Fans After MLS Cup Triumph

The MLS Cup's most valued player, Jozy Altidore has been celebrating hard since Saturday's triumph as Toronto FC overcame Seattle Sounders 2-0, sealing the third trophy of a domestic treble.

Thousands of fans packed streets in the city's downtown area as a jubilant and a slightly intoxicated Altidore took to the stage to address the delirious crowd at Nathan Phillips Square.

"I'mma let you finish...



But @JozyAltidore just gave one of the best championship speeches of all-time!

As shown on the TSN Sports' twitter feed the USA international's impromptu speech at the end of the rally sarcastically targeted rivals Montreal Impact and he later professed his love for Canada's biggest metropolis.





The striker said: "Before we go guys, let's spare a moment for our rivals, they're second best again. And we have the treble. 401 Derby champs. Toronto FC, baby. Best team ever!"

The former Sunderland striker soaked up the crowd's adulation before continuing, turning his attention to the extent of his own level of celebration.

"I just want to let you guys know that I've been partying since Saturday, and baby I'm TFC till I die!"

Altiodore and his team mates are certainly going to enjoy the efforts of this fantastic season for Toronto FC for a while longer and who can begrudge them? This triumph serves as redemption after the 2016 MLS Cup defeat.

However, the players will not be able to rest on their laurels and the supporters will not allow them to, as Toronto's sports history shows a conveyor belt of success. Enjoy it now Jozy, before the hard work starts all over again!