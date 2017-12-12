VIDEO: Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore Makes 'Epic' (Drunk) Speech in Front of Fans After MLS Cup Triumph

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

The MLS Cup's most valued player, Jozy Altidore has been celebrating hard since Saturday's triumph as Toronto FC overcame Seattle Sounders 2-0, sealing the third trophy of a domestic treble. 

Thousands of fans packed streets in the city's downtown area as a jubilant and a slightly intoxicated Altidore took to the stage to address the delirious crowd at Nathan Phillips Square. 

As shown on the TSN Sports' twitter feed the USA international's impromptu speech at the end of the rally sarcastically targeted rivals Montreal Impact and he later professed his love for Canada's biggest metropolis.


The striker said: "Before we go guys, let's spare a moment for our rivals, they're second best again. And we have the treble. 401 Derby champs. Toronto FC, baby. Best team ever!"

Vaughn Ridley/GettyImages

The former Sunderland striker soaked up the crowd's adulation before continuing, turning his attention to the extent of his own level of celebration.

"I just want to let you guys know that I've been partying since Saturday, and baby I'm TFC till I die!" 

Altiodore and his team mates are certainly going to enjoy the efforts of this fantastic season for Toronto FC for a while longer and who can begrudge them? This triumph serves as redemption after the 2016 MLS Cup defeat. 

However, the players will not be able to rest on their laurels and the supporters will not allow them to, as Toronto's sports history shows a conveyor belt of success. Enjoy it now Jozy, before the hard work starts all over again

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters