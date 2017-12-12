West Ham Boss David Moyes Confirms Joe Hart Will Remain on the Bench as His World Cup Hopes Crumble

West Ham United boss has confirmed that Adrián will start in goal against Arsenal this week, meaning that Joe Hart will remain on the sidelines for the third match in a row.

Hart has endured a torrid start to the season since joining the Hammers on loan from Manchester City, and his hopes of making England's World Cup team are fading as he misses out on games.

Speaking ahead of the huge London derby, via The Guardian, Moyes conceded that he is sympathetic of Hart's World Cup ambitions, but stated that club football is his primary concern. The former Manchester United boss said:

"I always have compassion for the players, and I have to think of their situation as well. That’s why it wasn’t an easy decision – it wasn’t easy because of that.

Joe Hart since 2016:



- Shocker at Euro 2016

- Dumped by Man City

- Dodgy loan at Torino

- Eventually taken by West Ham

- Dropped by West Ham today in favour of Adrian — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) December 9, 2017

"But ultimately it’s West Ham I have to think about getting a result for. I need to win as well.”





Speaking of his decision to pick Adrián ahead of the England international, Moyes said:

"(He kept a) clean sheet, didn’t make any mistakes today, so I’d have to say on that I would think so. He (Hart) will play a lot of games this season, I’ve got no doubt about that."

West Ham's shock win over Premier League champions Chelsea saw them move to 18th in the Premier League table.





The tightly-packed nature of the league means that while the Hammers are just two points from the bottom of the table, they are also only six points away from the middle of the division.