West Ham Boss David Moyes Confirms Joe Hart Will Remain on the Bench as His World Cup Hopes Crumble

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

West Ham United boss has confirmed that Adrián will start in goal against Arsenal this week, meaning that Joe Hart will remain on the sidelines for the third match in a row. 

Hart has endured a torrid start to the season since joining the Hammers on loan from Manchester City, and his hopes of making England's World Cup team are fading as he misses out on games.

Speaking ahead of the huge London derby, via The Guardian, Moyes conceded that he is sympathetic of Hart's World Cup ambitions, but stated that club football is his primary concern. The former Manchester United boss said:

"I always have compassion for the players, and I have to think of their situation as well. That’s why it wasn’t an easy decision – it wasn’t easy because of that.

"But ultimately it’s West Ham I have to think about getting a result for. I need to win as well.”


Speaking of his decision to pick Adrián ahead of the England international, Moyes said:

"(He kept a) clean sheet, didn’t make any mistakes today, so I’d have to say on that I would think so. He (Hart) will play a lot of games this season, I’ve got no doubt about that."

West Ham's shock win over Premier League champions Chelsea saw them move to 18th in the Premier League table. 

The tightly-packed nature of the league means that while the Hammers are just two points from the bottom of the table, they are also only six points away from the middle of the division.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters